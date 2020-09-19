Govt mulls registering mobile theatre groups in MSME category

CM directs setting up of a panel for taking forward mobile theatre industry

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of Mobile Theatre Producers’ Association at Brahmaputra State Guest House and received a memorandum from them containing their concerns and demands.

The producers and owners of mobile theatre groups apprised the chief minister about difficult period the groups were going through due to the COVID-19 created situation.

Sonowal assured the mobile theatre owners that state government would extend help towards alleviating the distress faced by them. He also directed for constituting a committee consisting of various line departments of the state government to advise on preparing a roadmap for taking forward the mobile theatre industry while finding solutions to the problems afflicting it.

Officials of various departments like cultural affairs, industry and commerce, health, finance etc would be included in the committee along with the representatives of Mobile Theatre Producers’ Association.

The chief minister also directed commissioner and secretary of industry department KK Dwivedi to hold a meeting with the representatives of Mobile Theatre Producers’ Association on Saturday to find ways to register mobile theatre groups in MSME category.

Saying that Assam was going through a difficult phase as the rest of the world due to COVID 19 induced situation, Sonowal reiterated the state government’s sincerity to extend help to all affected sectors of the society including mobile theatre groups as they have been an integral part of Assam’s cultural landscape and providing employment to scores of people. State government would take steps to alleviate the difficulties faced by mobile theatre industry, he said.

Cultural affairs minister Naba Kumar Doley, media adviser to the chief minister Hrishikesh Goswami along with noted actor Jatin Bora, Kohinoor Theatre’s Tapan Lahkar, Abahon Theatre’s Prastuti Parashor, Pragjyotish Theater’s Deep Das and owners of several other mobile theatre groups were present in the meeting.