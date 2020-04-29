Govt must frame ‘action plan’ to resume state’s economy: Mukhi

Governor reviews and takes stock of COVID-19 situation in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, on Wednesday, said that the outbreak of novel coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown have hit the economy hard. He added that the government should give some relaxations to lend its inherent strength to State’s economy at the same time adhering to some restrictions to save precious lives from COVID-19.

Taking stock of the COVID 19 situation in the state at a meeting held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan along with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and senior officials of different line departments, Governor Prof Mukhi said that since the sudden spurt of COVID 19 cases have halted the economic activities of the state, fiscal prudence coupled with subsequent relaxations of lockdown protocols to resume economic activities will bring back the state’s economy on the right trajectory.

He also said that the government machinery should be in the process of ‘framing action plan’ using the right mixture of resumption of economic activities and adherence to adequate social distancing. “Economy has to be opened. Agriculture and allied activities have gradually been allowed along with pharmaceutical industry. Under such circumstances, social distancing has to be emphasized so that we can achieve two-pronged success in strengthening the economy and defeating the virus,” the Governor professed. He also asked the Chief Secretary to motivate social and other organisations to implement the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level and empower people to fight against the virus.

In the meeting Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna gave a detailed report of the activities of different departments and apprised the Governor of different initiatives that the government has been taking to deal with the COVID 19 situation. Principal Secretary H&FW Samir Sinha, informed the Governor that though 2 more positive cases were reported from Bongaigaon and Goalpara, the Health and Family Welfare Department is managing the situation well.