Govt orders inquiry into Bodoland encounter

GUWAHATI/KOKRAJHAR, Sept 21: The state government has ordered an inquiry into the killing of two alleged United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) militants by policemen, even as BTR administration has offered jobs to the family members of the encounter victims.

The inquiry was ordered a day after a 12-hour bandh to protest the death brought life in the four districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to a standstill.

An order issued by Assam government said divisional commissioner of Lower Assam Jayant Narlikar has been directed to inquire into the circumstances leading to the death of two suspected ULB militants in an encounter with the police at Ultapani in Kokrajhar district on September 18.

Narlikar was tasked to submit the report within 15 days.

The killing of the two suspected militants evoked wide-spread protests in the BTR with a 12-hour bandh called by All Bodo Peoples (ABP) shutting down normal life in the region on Monday.

Meanwhile, a ten-member delegation team of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) led by its general secretary Khanindra Basumatary visited the house of Jwngsar Mushahary at Salguri village near Patgaon in Kokrajhar district and took stock of the incident.

The ABSU delegation demanded a high level judicial inquiry into the incident.

Noted businessman and BJP leader William Narzary has also donated Rs. 50,000 to the kin of Jwngsar Mushahary, who was killed at an encounter with police on Saturday last.

Narzary on Tuesday visited the house of Jwngsar Mushahary at Salguri village near Patgaon and handed over the amount.

Meanwhile, Bodoland Territorial Region administration has announced jobs to the kin of Jwngsar Mushahary and Janak Kumar Brahma, who were killed in the encounter.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro announced the decision to extend government jobs for the victim family members of Mushahary and Brahma, who were former members of NDFB-S.

The appointment letters would be handed over to the family members within a few days.

Several political and non-political organisations and leaders have strongly condemned the killings, claiming the encounter was ‘staged’ and the youths killed were innocent.

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday appealed to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate a high level probe by the CBI into the encounter in the ‘interest of peace and tranquillity’ in the BTR.

He also appealed to the ULB leadership to refrain from violent activities to prevent loss of life and property.

“I appeal to the ULB leadership to restrain from retaliatory activities or planting of bombs, which might further escalate the situation in Bodoland region,” the former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief said.

The police had claimed on Saturday that two suspected militants of a newly formed outfit, United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) had been killed and their camp busted while two pistols and grenades were recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, protests continued against the alleged killing of ULB militants in Kokrajhar district.

A protest rally, demanding justice, was carried out in Kokrajhar town on Tuesday.

Thousands of students from different colleges participated in the protest rally which started from the BTC Secretariat main gate.

The student community demanded a proper investigation into the incident and appealed for stringent action against the culprits involved in the encounter.

The Boro Somaj and Tribal Sangha of Kokrajhar district committee have demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident.

Addressing a press conference held at Boro Somaj office in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, noted writer and adviser of Kokrajhar district committee of Boro Somaj, Bibekananda Narzary and Tribal Sangha leader Chajramani Brahma expressed their concern over the encounter and termed it as an unfortunate event for the society.

Narzary has urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony for a healthy environment. He has urged the ULB militant outfit to shun violence.

Tribal Sangha leader Chajramani Brahma also expressed deep shock and concern over the encounter. He condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

