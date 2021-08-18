Govt relaxes curfew timings, nods inter-dist travel

Inter-district movement with Kamrup (Metro) still suspended

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases is declining, the Assam government on Tuesday issued fresh directive lifting the restrictions on inter-district movement of private vehicles and people, except to and from Kamrup (Metro) district and relaxing night curfew timing from 7 pm to 5 am across the state.

However, inter-district public transport will remain suspended till further order.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) will come into force from 5 am on August 18.

According to the directives, all work places, business/commercial establishments, dine in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, takeaway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc, shops dealing with fruits, vegetable, dairy will be open till 6 pm in the state.

“Inter-district movement of private vehicles and movement of people shall be allowed, except to and from Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. Inter-district movement of public transport will remain suspended for the time being,” state Health minister Keshab Mahanta said addressing a press conference here.

The state government had imposed restrictions on inter-district movement of vehicles on May 21 this year and only vehicles carrying goods and some categories of exempted people were allowed to travel from one district to another.

The new SOP reduces the present curfew timings of 6 pm to 5 am daily to 7 pm-5 am daily.

“Meetings or gatherings in open spaces would be allowed for up to 200 persons. In closed spaces, 50% of the hall’s capacity or 200 fully vaccinated persons (whichever is lower) will be allowed to hold meetings,” Mahanta said.

For marriages and funerals, up to 25 persons will be allowed now.

Religious places are allowed to open with the entry of 20 fully vaccinated persons per hour – for iconic places such as Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and 10 fully vaccinated persons for other places.

Resorts, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 6 pm with 50% capacity. However, cinema halls and multiplexes will continue to remain closed.

The government directed that final year students of MBBS, engineering, nursing, aeronautical engineering etc. will be allowed to attend physical classes provided they all, and their teachers, are fully vaccinated.

Women employees with children below 3 years of age will be allowed to work from home.

The state has been witnessing a gradual decline in the number of fresh Covid cases in recent weeks. The number of new cases recorded daily has dropped to around 700-800 and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has also dipped below 1%. At present, the state has around 7,700 active cases.