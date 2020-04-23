Govt seeks report from Changlang district admin

Coal mafia active in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 22: Of late, a letter of the Arunachal Pradesh government has exposed how the coal mafias are running a big racket in Kharsang in Changlang district without any permission from the authorities.

The letter written by secretary to geology and mining department of Arunachal Pradesh has sought clarification from the deputy commissioner of Changlang district on the actions taken by the DC on dismantling the coke units and other illegal mining activities in the site.

The letter also has asked for action taken report from the deputy commissioner of Changlang district on illegal coal mining activities and its transportation from Kharsang to other parts of the Northeast without the permission of the state government.

The letter vide No. No DGM/VIG/256/2000(Pt-1) Dated 21st April, 2020, asked the DC to submit the action taken report from on illegal coal mining activities and its transportation from Kharsang coal depot in Changlang district.

The department has earlier vide its letter No DGM/VIG/256/2000(Pt-I)/4275-83 dated 23rd March 2020 sought a detailed report from the DC on illegal mining activities in Kharsang, but the DC has failed to submit it for the reasons best know to him.

“In inviting a reference to the letter cited above, I am directed to draw your kind attention once again that on 21.03.2020, a team of officers headed by secretary (geology & mining) busted several coke manufacturing plants established in and around Kharsang area and dismantled them in view of possessing and stacking of the illegally raised coal and converting them into finished product i.e. coke,” the letter said.

“In continuation to above action taken, your good office was requested vide letter referred above to dismantle the remaining illegal coke bhattas and to file and FIRs against the persons involved in such illegal coal mining, storage and transportation activities as per the provisions of Mines and Mineral (Developmental Regulation) Act-1957 (as amended from time to time),” the letter said.

“In addition to that, to seize all the raw coal and finished products stacked within the premises of coke plants and to stack them within a safe location identified for the purpose with 24X7 surveillance provisions. However, till date this office had not received any action taken report on the matter expressed above, therefore, once again I am directed to request you to provide the details action taken report for appraisal and further necessary action,” the letter further said.

The mining in Kharsang has been suspended since May, 2012 after a direction by the Centre following involvement of insurgent groups in the extraction process. However, the state cabinet meeting has decided to resume coal mining in the state on July 19, 2019.

Even as there is no official notification for resumption of the coal mine, illegal mining is going on unabated with full knowledge of police, politicians and top bureaucrats.

It has been alleged that the miners have to pay a huge amount of ransom to the insurgent groups operating in Tirap and Changlang districts of the neighbouring state for illegal mining and its transportation.

Sources here informed that two miners identified as Satyanarayana Agarwal and Satish Sharma have been running such illegal activities in league with Navin Singhal who is known as the “coal king of Northeast”. Singhal has backings from high police officials and politicians.

According to the information, currently 250 to 300 trucks of coal are being sent from Kharsang and all the consignments are being brought to Beltola in Guwahati city during night hours.

Everyday about 250 to 300 coal laden trucks coal leaves the mines and is being allegedly sold at black markets in Beltola, Guwahati. The value 20 MT of coal ranges from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh, in such a way the miners have been extracting coals worth Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore on daily basis.

According to the report, half of the income of the illegal coal mining were shared with top politicians and police officials of the neighbouring state. This is the reason why the government and the police have deliberately kept their eyes closed on this lootraj on such a large scale.