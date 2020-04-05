Govt staff to get full salary on April 9

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 4: The state government employees and pensioners will get their full amount of salary and there will be no deduction from their salary in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here Saturday.

“There will be no deduction from the salary of state government employees and pensioners. However, according to the request of Sadou Asom Karmasari Parishad, salary of one day will be taken as a contribution to build a hospital. If someone does not want to contribute he/she has also option,” Sarma said.

“I humbly request the government employees to help at least five poor families in your neighbourhood with your salary. It will be a voluntary. There will be a government website where the photographs of the employees will be uploaded,” Sarma said.