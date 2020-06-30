Govt takes up committed steps for welfare of tea tribe community: Sonowal

1903 houses to be constructed in first phase with expenditure of Rs. 1.30 lakh per house

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 30: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the construction of pucca houses for the tea garden workers of Tea Estates under Assam Tea Corporation Limited by laying foundation stone in a low-key function organized at Amlakhi Tea Estate in Nagaon district on June 30.

This initiative to be implemented in phase manner in the ATC gardens under the Industry and Commerce Department with funding from the Tea Tribes Welfare Department of the State Government will cover all 15 TEs under ATC Ltd. Altogether 1903 pucca houses will be constructed in first phase with an expenditure of Rs. 1.30 lakh per house with a target to complete the same within October this year. All tea garden workers employed in ATC gardens will be covered in next phases under this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the tea tribe community played an important role in the socio-cultural and economic well being of the State. Underlining the State Government’s welfare measures for the tea tribe community, the chief minister said that the State Government is taking up an initiative for financial inclusion of the tea tribe community opened nearly 7.50 lakh bank accounts in last four years.

“Further, an amount of Rs 5000 each in two instalments were deposited in the bank accounts of the tea garden workers in a bid to motivate them to carry out digital transaction,” he added.

The chief minister also highlighted steps such as construction of 102 high schools at tea gardens, engagement of two additional teachers at 400 tea garden schools, coaching for tea tribe students, GNM training etc.

Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in his speech said that the State Government aims to cover eight thousand tea garden workers of ATC Ltd. under the new initiative in phase manner. He said that the condition of ATC gardens have significantly improved in last four years as green leaf production of these gardens which was 1.65 crore kgs in 2015 had increased up to 2.48 core kgs in 2020. He observed that if the quantity of production could be increased by 40 lakh kgs in future, the ATC gardens would be in a stronger position to compete in the market.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (i/c) for Tea Tribes Welfare Department Sanjay Kishan said that legendary personalities of the community like Santosh Topno, Simon Sing Horo, Dayal Das Panika, Mangri Organg etc. got due recognition in public sphere during the tenure of the present Government.

While Chairman of ATC Ltd. Amiya Kumar Bora delivered the welcome speech, the programme was also addressed by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Water Resources Minister Keshav Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Pallab Lochan Das and Principal Secretary of the department Dr JB Ekka.