Govt takes up Kaziranga National Park Ecosystem Management Project

Project will empower people living in fringe areas: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal attributed the phenomenal reduction of rhino poaching cases in Assam to the relentless efforts of the people of Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur districts.

“Without their unconditional involvement to safeguard the wildlife, bringing down the rhino poaching would not have been possible,” Sonowal said while giving financial help to the eco development committees at a function held at Burhapahar range of Kaziranga National Park on Monday.

Sonowal provided financial help to ten eco development committees under Ecosystem Management Project of Kaziranga National Park and its fringe areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that under the project people living in the fringe areas will be empowered to take up organic farming projects, water shed management projects and fishery development projects with a project outlay of Rs. 24.56 crore. He said that Kaziranga National Park sustains the rich bio-diversity and without safeguarding the sanctity of the Park, the unparallel bio-diversity of the State cannot be preserved.

Further observing Kaziranga National Park as a symbol of pride and identity of the people of Assam, Sonowal said that the park has strengthened Assam’s reputation of being an epicentre of eco-tourism.

He said that without protecting the rich flora and fauna of Kaziranga National Park, the state won’t be able to attract tourists both native and foreigners to Assam. He said that as the people living in the fringe areas of Kaziranga National Park put up a brave resistance to rhino poaching similarly people will have to lend their hands for the success of Kaziranga eco-system management project.

The chief minister said that Assam with its main river of Brahmaputra and Barak and with their 137 tributaries, nearly 2500 small and big chars and tree species of innumerable numbers have presented a treasure-trove as the people of the State as always will have to extend their cooperation to sustain these rich bio-diversity.

Moreover, the chief minister made a fervent appeal to everybody to use this eco-system management project as an extension to Atmanirbhar Assam. He said that though COVID-19 pandemic has created impediment to the growth of the state, it has also highlighted the areas where Assam can become self-sufficient. He said that with the right kind of government intervention, people of Assam will have to work in tandem with the government agencies to make Assam a self-reliant state.

He also reiterated on the need to fulfill the local demands and then go forward to capture the neighbouring markets of north eastern states as well as South East Asian nations.

State water resources minister Keshav Mahanta while speaking on the occasion said that Kaziranga National Park under the present Government has got a new image and it is because of the sustained patronage of Sonowal rhino poaching has been curtailed to a great extent.

Referring to the role of Kaziranga National Park to boost eco and wildlife tourism in the state, he said that the government has been doing extensively to facelift the Park and motivate the forest personnel engaged in the Park who dedicate themselves more than ever before.

MLA of Biswanath Chariali Pramud Borthakur also spoke on the occasion and said that the eco-system management project would go a long way in empowering the local people as well as strengthening the eco-system of the Park.

State’s chief wildlife warden MK Yadav, director of Kaziranga National Park P. Shiv Kumar, deputy commissioner of Nagaon Jadav Saikia, superintendent of police Gurav Abhijit Dilip and senior officers of the forest department and other wildlife enthusiasts were present on the occasion.