Govt to constitute panel to check price rise of vegetables, essential commodities

CM Sarbananda Sonowal holds meeting with trader bodies

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: In view of the sudden price rise of vegetables and other essential commodities during lockdown in Kamrup Metro district, the Government of Assam will constitute a core committee to monitor the vegetable markets and to streamline the selling of vegetables to check price rise. The chief minister announced this during a meeting with several trader organizations of the district at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Saturday.

The chief minister said that the proposed committee to be led by additional chief secretary, Food and Civil Supplies department Syedain Abbasi will develop a mechanism for monitoring of the markets to check the price rise. This committee will include MD of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Metro, City Police Commissioner, CEO of Agriculture Marketing Board and Transport Commissioner as members. The committee will engage flying squads in different parts of the city to monitor the sale and transportation of vegetables and other essential commodities within the city and take appropriate action against unscrupulous vendors. The committee will also coordinate with trader bodies to take appropriate steps to settle the problems faced by them.

Keeping in view the issue raised by trader bodies regarding difficulties faced by them during transportation of vegetables from other districts to the city, the chief minister directed the police commissioner to ensure hassle free movement of all vegetable carrying vans to the city. Further in view of shortage of supply of various vegetables due to production shortfall, the chief minister directed the Director Horticulture to survey all flood affected districts to assess the quantum of damage caused to horticulturists by flood.

Stating that the present times are very challenging, the chief minister said that the state government took the decision for enforcement of lockdown to keep the people safe and healthy. However, due to price hike of vegetables in such a period, people were facing severe hardship, the chief minister said adding that the flying squads to be pressed into service would function 24×7 to control prices of vegetables and other essentials items. The chief minister also called for joint efforts by the trader bodies and to work with Team Assam spirit at this difficult time. He urged the organizations to take forward the message of the meeting to other smaller trader bodies of the district.

Speaking about the difficulties faced by the destitute people in the city during lockdown, the chief minister said that the state government decided to provide food to such people and directed the deputy commissioner of Kamrup Metro to ensure its effective implementation.

While taking part in the meeting, representatives of the trader bodies highlighted various issues including the problems faced by them during transportation of vegetables and other essential items as well as availability of essential items and the challenges posed to the food processing industries due to lockdown.