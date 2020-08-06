Govt to construct war memorial for Alaboi martyrs: CM

Supreme sacrifices of Alaboi Battle heroes remembered

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that true to the spirit of Alaboi Battle where the Assamese soldiers belonging to different caste and creed put up a brave resistance against the Mughals, the people of Assam at present need to unite to fight against the divisive forces acting tacitly against the growth and development of the state.

Speaking at the Alaboi Memorial Day at Dadara Higher Secondary School premises at Kamrup on Wednesday, Sonowal said that the Assamese soldiers in Alaboi Battle fought on August 5, 1669 despite showing victories in the beginning were killed by the Mughals. However, the battle preceded the famous battle of Saraighat in which the Assamese forces scripted convincing victory against the Mughals. He also said that the famous battle of Alaboi sown the seeds of victory against the mighty Mughals.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Alaboi Battle, Sonowal said that the battle generated a strong sense of nationalism. It also moved by the strong desire of protecting the motherland, served a source of motivation for the great general Lachit Borphukan for retribution and ultimately tasted victory in the Saraigaht Battle against the Mughals. He also said that the battle of Alaboi has various facets which can inspire people of all generations. Like the battle of Alaboi, a strong resistance need to be created against all unscrupulous elements which are trying to create deterrent against the tempo of growth and development unleashed by the government in Assam.

The chief minister said that considering the supreme sacrifices of Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Alaboi, the state government would set up a war memorial at Kamrup as a part of the government’s rich tributes to the devotion, dedication, martyrdom of the soldiers. Sonowal also thanked the representatives of different ethnicities who were present at the memorial function at Dadara which coincided with the bhumipujan of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Speaking on the occasion, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state is greatly indebted to the supreme sacrifices of the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Alaboi. He also said that sacrifices of the soldiers should always remain fresh on the minds of the people of the state and therefore, state government would do everything possible to construct a war memorial at Kamrup and land for the purpose has already been earmarked.

State water resources minister Keshab Mahanta paid a rich tribute to the martyrs and said that his department would do everything possible to immortalize their love and commitment towards their territory.

Earlier, additional chief secretary (cultural affairs) Pawan Borthakur gave the welcome speech and a video was also played showcasing and honouring the rich sacrifice of the Alaboi Battle soldiers. The programme which was organised by cultural affairs department, directorate of archaeology in association with Kamrup district administration, Saraighat Journalist Forum and Alaboi Battle Memorial Protection Committee the dignitaries like MLA Kamalpur Satyabrata Kalita, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, president All Assam Ahom Sabha Uma Konwar, Dr. Amarendra Narayan Dev, a decedent of Koch King, Abani Mili, vice president Mising Dibobi Kebang, Dwipen Deuri, Dr. Dayananda Borgohain, secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, secretary Deuri Jatiya Mancha and a host of others were present on the occasion.