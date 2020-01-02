Govt to distribute more than 40,000 land pattas on Jan 28

CM reviews functioning of Revenue and Disaster Management Department

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the functioning of Revenue and Disaster Management Department at his conference room at Janata Bhawan on Thursday. During the meeting, it was decided that more than 40 thousand landless indigenous people would be provided land pattas on January 28.

Chief Minister directed the Department to take appropriate steps to distribute land pattas to more beneficiaries in subsequent phases so that the State Government’s commitment to provide land pattas to one lakh landless indigenous people could be achieved.

Moreover, it was decided in the meeting that 160 satras and devalayas of the state would receive 2 lakh annually in addition to the regular annuity they are provided by the State Government. Also, the Arundhati Gold Scheme would be ceremonially launched in first week of March, 2020 whereby beneficiaries of economically weaker section would be given money for purchasing 10 grams of gold ornaments for registering marriage.

The chief minister also directed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to expediently bring the utilisation certificates (UCs) of flood management funds from Deputy Commissioners of districts. He also directed chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to review the fund utilisation status.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department was directed by the chief minister to take immediate steps for building material banks in zonal basis from where essential materials like tarpaulins etc could be provided to flood affected districts in the time of need.

Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management Department Bhabesh Kalita, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, additional chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, Principal Secretary to the chief minister Sanjay Lohia were also present in the meeting among others.