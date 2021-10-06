Govt to extend help for Lokhimon temple

CM attends Rat Chingrum Amai-2021 at Karbi Anglong



DIPHU/GUWAHATI, Oct 5: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Lokhimon Sangha’s founder Madan Engti Hansek had endeavoured to spread the message of humanity and spirituality in the Karbi hills.

Following Madan Engti Hansek’s ideals, Lokhimon Sangha has been working relentlessly for spiritual and moral uplift of the Karbi community through its worship centres and ashrams, Sarma said while attending Rat Chingrum Amai-2021 (a religious solidarity meet) at Lokhimon Sangha Ashram at Dolamara, Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that tribal cultures and traditions have enriched the spiritual and societal aspects of the greater Assamese society.

Stating that tribals have shown how humans can coexist close to nature, he said that Lakhan Ingti Hansek, the founder of the religious sect of Lokhimon Dharma, had taught the people to be clean and hygienic.

He taught the Karbi people to respect their parents and grandparents and if one follows his teachings there would always be peace.

He also announced that the state government would extend all possible help in construction of a Lokhimon religion temple at the hill over there.

Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, MLAs, Rupsing Teron, Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, president of Lokhimon Sangha, Kshetra Saha Pracharak of RSS Assam Kshetra Basistha Bujar Baruah, Gandhiram Timung and member of Autonomous Council of Duarbagori, Richard Tokbi among others attended the programme.

