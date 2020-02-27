Govt to formulate budget highlighting aims and aspirations of ethnic communities: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday sought suggestions from the representatives of ethnic communities to improve their socio-economic conditions and consequently feature them on the budgetary provisions.

Sonowal held a meeting with the representatives of different ethnic organisations in an attempt to talk to them to incorporate their demands and aspirations in the forth coming state budget in Janata Bhawan here.

Chairing the meeting, Sonowal said that the present state government since taking over the power has been working to safeguard the cultural, linguistic and customary traditions along with their rights on mati, bheti.

He also said that state government has already taken steps to allot land pattas to the indigenous community and the process has already taken off and by March 2020 one lakh beneficiaries will be distributed land pattas. He also said that in the coming financial year another one lakh land pattas will be given.

He also said that his government has been working diligently to reflect the aims and aspirations of ethnic communities of Assam in different schemes and programmes.

Stating that the cooperation received from the people is the guiding principle of the government, Sonowal said that the present State government would never indulge in anything keeping the people of the state in dark.

Speaking on the occasion, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that even in the past after discussion with the six communities, efforts were undertaken to reflect their aims and aspirations.

Even now also the government would show sincerity in giving adequate representations of the issues and demands of different ethnic communities in the state budget.

Representatives from Moran, Mattak, Tea tribe community, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Adivasi, Santhal community were present at the meeting.

Moreover, minister for welfare of plain tribes and backward classes Chandan Brahma, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Phani Bhusan Chowdhury, minister of state for tea tribe welfare Sanjay Kisan, minister of state for revenue and disaster management Jogen Mohan, several MLAs, commissioner and secretary (WPT&BC) Dr. M. Angamuthu and other senior government officers were present at the meeting.

On the other hand, representatives from Kalita Janagosthi Sanmilani, Keot Jatiya Prishad, Sodou Asom Sut Parishad also met the chief minister in another meeting and put forward their demands to be reflected on the budget.