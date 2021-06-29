Govt to free Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary from encroachments

Suklabaidya reviews status of forest under Kamrup (M), Kamrup (Rural)

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 28: State environment and forest, fisheries and excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Monday asked the officials of forest department to free the forest lands and protected areas from encroachments.

In a meeting with MLAs, DC, ADCs, COs, CCF, DFOs Kamrup East and West, DFO, Wildlife and DFO, Social forestry and range officers, Suklabaidya asked the forest officials to work in tandem with revenue officials of the district to properly identify the areas falling under the respective departments and initiate the process of transfer of land accordingly.

In this context, the minister asked the department to move the government for creation of the Zonal Master Plan.

CCF Hemkanta Talukdar requested the DC to help in the process of collection and verification of land records enabling for proper identification and demarcation of forest and revenue lands.

The meeting discussed encroachment at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and discussed ways to free the lands from encroachers. It also discussed beautification of Deepor Beel, creation of buffer zone and eco-sensitive zone.

DC Biswajit Pegu informed that the administration had already identified 200 bighas surrounding the wetland which can be used as buffer zone.

The issue of man-elephant conflicts also figured in the meeting and the steps to be taken up to ensure hassle-free movement of wild pachyderms through elephant management. He asked the officials to constitute teams for keeping a 24×7 tab on the elephants coming out of reserved forests in search of food and to find ways to avert conflicts.

Plantations under the social forestry division also came up for discussion. Officials apprised the minister about plantations of 5,000 saplings at Garbhanga Reserved Forest and distribution of 3.71 lakh saplings. Suklabaidya asked the officials to submit a report on the status of saplings together with mortality rate to him.

Under the Territorial Division, plantations are being carried out on 102.78 hectare at Garbhanga under CAMPA.

The minister also reviewed the status of sand and stone mahals and the need for creation of new mahals to generate revenue.

Suklabaidya urged the DC to help in the Green Guwahati project from Panjabari to LGBI Airport which the latter assured to provide funds. Officials informed the minister that there are 2.42 lakh saplings available with more than 25 species for the plantation drive.

Suklabaidya also reviewed the status and progress of different schemes of his departments under Kamrup Metropolitan district on Monday in another meeting with deputy commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) Biswajit Pegu, MLAs Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Atul Bora, principal secretary, excise, Rajesh Prasad, ADCs, circle officers, excise officials and inspectors at the DC’s conference hall, Suklabaidya asked the officials to step up the drive against illicit liquor (sulai) and liquor from Arunachal Pradesh in the district.

The minister while taking stock of 302 IMFL Off and 216 On shops and 72 country spirit shops operating in the metropolitan district, asked the officials to verify the documents whether they are being operated by the original licencee or bogus persons.

He directed the officials to form flying squads headed by an inspector for inspection of the documents.

Suklabaidya also asked the officials to see whether spurious liquor is being sold with fake branding. He directed the officials to take immediate action against those making illicit liquor from molasses (lali gur) and fermented wash which poses serious health hazards.

On revenue mobilisation, the superintendent of excise informed that more than Rs. 69 crore has been generated during April-May this year which is 60 cent increase compared to the same corresponding period last year.

The minister asked the officials to keep a close tab on the dhabas and restaurants serving liquor late into the night and to initiate stringent steps against them.

Principal secretary Prasad asked the officials to step up drive against liquor from Arunachal Pradesh being sold in Guwahati and to initiate action against those flouting Excise rules and cancellation of licences.

Suklabaidya asked the officials to promote ethnic drinks which will put a stop to illicit liquor and generate revenue as well as means of livelihoods for a section of people associated with the trade. “We have to regulate and streamline everything associated with liquor to mobilise revenue and most importantly to stop illicit liquor endangering many lives,” he stated.

MLAs Kalita and Bora assured the minister of their support and cooperation in putting a halt to illicit liquor (sulai) and preventing sale of liquor from Arunachal.

In another meeting with fisheries development officers, Suklabaidya reviewed the status of schemes under APART, PMMSY, Ghare Ghare Pukhuri Ghare Ghare Maach and hatcheries. He expressed displeasure over the sorry state of affairs of the Government owned Ulubari Breeding Centre with meagre turnover.

He asked the officials to file FIRs against those who have got funds by way of instalment but did not utilise the same for months together.

DC, Pegu asked the officials to go in for insurance of fishermen of Chandrapur and other flood prone areas under PM Bima Yojana and also to submit a report to him for assistance under DDMA as per SDRF norms to the affected fishermen having ponds.

Later, Suklabaidya also reviewed the status of excise, forest and fisheries departments under Kamrup district with officials of district administration, MLAs and other stakeholders at the DC’s conference hall at Amingaon.

He asked the officials to keep the deputy commissioner abreast of all activities, submit action taken reports, and to sort out problems confronted by them at the DC’s level.