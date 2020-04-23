Govt to get scribes tested for COVID-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 22: Close on the heels of 53 journalists from Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19, Assam government will conduct COVID-19 tests for journalists in the state on April 25, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Journalists are facing professional hazards and, therefore, “we have decided to carry out tests for them free of cost”, Sarma told a press conference here.

“Those who want to get themselves tested can come to the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital on April 25”, he said.

All protocols related to COVID-19 will be maintained, he added.

Scribes in Assam had appealed to the state government to conduct coronavirus tests, after many mediapersons recently tested positive in Mumbai and Chennai.

Reacting to the controversy over the Chinese rapid testing kits, the minister said that the government has suspended rapid anti body tests for two days in view of advisory issued of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We have ordered 1 lakh rapid testing kits and have not taken possession of it. The Centre has given 9600 rapid testing kits to Assam. We have not received any official communication, but based on media reports, we are keeping it on hold. We have asked our supplier not to supply it till things are cleared by ICMR. We are keeping hold everything, but 1 lakh testing kits are about to be delivered, but it is in supplier position, not our position,” Sarma said.

He also said that the state has now 3338 isolation beds, 440 ICU facilities, 10,061 quarantine facility, about 2 lakh PPE kits, 86,000 N95 masks and 70 lakh triple layer masks.

“The state government has already provided three triple layer masks each to the tea garden labourers,” he added.