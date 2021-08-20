Govt to restructure functioning of medical colleges: CM

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 19: The Assam government is planning to restructure the functioning of the medical colleges in the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) here, Sarma said that the state government would hold a meeting with the principals of the medical colleges in September to finalise the roadmap in this regard.

Stressing on the need for ensuring better services to the people, the chief minister called for upholding best practices by the medical staff.

He also directed to take strict action against those who remain absent from duty without authority.

The chief minister further said that construction of the cancer hospital at the medical college premise would be ready by November this year.

He also informed that a super-specialty hospital would also be set up at JMCH campus besides introducing a paying cabin facility soon.

