Govt To Set Up Amrit Udayan In Jorhat Central Jail

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 4: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that the state government had prepared a Rs 100 crore plan to set up a heritage park (Amrit Udayan) within the premises of the 110 year old Central Jail, Jorhat, which was inextricably linked with India’s freedom movement.

Dr Sarma, who arrived here late in the afternoon, firstly inspected the Central Jail, Jorhat and the open air jail.

He told newspersons that he saw the concept drawing of the proposed Amrit Udayan that would be set up in 150 bighas of land by bifurcating it from the total 350 bighas of the Central Jail, Jorhat.

The chief minister said that the government has prepared a plan amounting to Rs 100 crore for constructing the park that would have names put up of all freedom fighters and martyrs during the country’s freedom movement.

Dr Sarma informed that Rs 38 crore will be provided by the North Eastern Council and Rs 62 crore will be borne by the state government.

He said that the proposed park would preserve the cells where great freedom fighters and martyrs like Sri Sri Pitambar Deva Goswami and Kushal Konwar were lodged.

Dr Sarma said that the park will have a convention centre, a market, a yoga centre, food plaza and sizeable open air space.

He further mentioned that poet lyricist Hiren Bhattacharya’s home in the complex would also be preserved. ‘Hiruda’ as he was popularly known was born in one of the quarters as his father was working there as a jailor.

He said that the work for setting up the park had been planned to start from August 14 next.

Sarma in last year’s Independence Day speech had announced the government would preserve the 110-year old Central Jail as a heritage site after bifurcating the jail land to mark 75th year of Independence ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. He visited the prison on August 19.

The chief minister also visited the Cinnamara Tea Estate, the garden established by Maniram Dewan, the first Indian tea planter and a martyr of the Great 1857 Revolt against the British rule. Dewan is stated to be buried in Cinnamara TE.

Sarma said that the Government will come up with a plan to develop the site to honour Dewan, the pioneer entrepreneur and to develop the place into a tourist spot.

It may be mentioned that on February 9 then Assam Assembly speaker and the present Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami had laid the foundation stone of a park along with a statue of Maniram Dewan in memory of Dewan at the garden.

The chief minister further disclosed that the government had plans to expand the Jorhat Stadium and develop it on the scale of an international stadium.

Jorhat Stadium is said to be the oldest in Assam.

He also disclosed that the government was proposing of acquiring 50 bighas plot of land near the Lachit Maidam at Holongapar Gohain Gaon on the outskirts of Jorhat to further develop the site as a historical place on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan.

Dr Sarma said that Rs one crore had already been sanctioned in this regard as an initial step.