Govt to take multi-nation help to douse Bhaghjan inferno

Pradhan, Sonowal visit well blowout site; say all affected people will be compensated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIBRUGARH, June 14: “The Centre is taking international help to douse the Baghjan oil well fire, and constituting an expert committee to study the environmental impact and suggest the remedial steps,” Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan along with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in Tinsukia on Sunday.

Pradhan and Sonowal visited oil well blowout site to take stock of the ongoing operation to stop the blaze on Sunday.

“Union petroleum minister is taking steps to bring in experts from America, Australia, Canada and Singapore to douse the fire,” Sonowal told the representatives of various student organisations in a meeting at DC office in Tinsukia after the visit.

Pradhan said people affected in Oil India’s Baghjan gas well tragedy will be “adequately” compensated.

“We will compensate all the affected people. Tea gardens, betel nut trees, fishes, houses and any other properties that have been damaged will be compensated in consultation with the Assam government,” Pradhan told people living in a relief camp.

After visiting the well site, the Union minister said the Centre and the state government are trying for a permanent solution to the disaster so that it never recurs.

“Oil India is an Assamese company. It has been working here for many decades. Both the Centre and the state have constituted high-level inquiry committees. We will punish the culprit for this disaster even if he is a powerful man,” Pradhan asserted.

Sonowal said that though the government as an interim relief granted Rs 30 thousand given to each of the displaced victims, the government is working on modalities to compensate the displaced persons adequately.

Stating on the environmental impact as well as the reported tremor felt around the fire site, Sonowal said that the government is attaching due importance to the phenomena and is all set to constitute a committee taking experts from IIT Guwahati, Regional Research Centre, Jorhat, Geological Survey of India (GSI). After receiving the feedback from the expert committee, government would take appropriate, time bound steps.

Pradhan said that his ministry is taking all possible short and long term measures, including giving compensation to the people and restoring the sanctity of the ecological factors in view of the fire.

Pradhan said that though the oil sector plays important role in the economy of the state, the oil industry is also greatly indebted to the people of Assam for the support they extend to the government and industry in this crisis situation.

Representatives of All Moran Students’ Union, All Asom Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan, All Assam Chutia Students’ Union, All Adivasi Students Association, Gorkha Students Union, All Assam Students’ Union, AJYCP and others were present during the meeting.

Later Sonowal told media persons said that government will take all steps for all round development of Baghjan. He also said that all pragmatic steps will be taken to avert recurrence of such incidents in the future, as he requested the Union minister to help state government in this regard.

Local people of Baghjan submitted a memorandum to Union minister and asked his help for the rehabilitation of the people whose houses were damaged after the massive fire.

More than 50 houses were gutted in the massive inferno, which affected the entire biodiversity of the region.

“After the incident I am in regular touch with Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal who briefed me about the massive fire at Baghjan oil well. Our primary focus is about the lives and property and security of the people. Many houses were damaged due to the massive fire. We assured the people to provide all necessary help. I request the people to cooperate with us during the crisis. As you all know that Oil India Limited is your company which has been serving more than 100 years in Assam,” Pradhan said.

“Assam government has formed a high level committee to probe the Baghjan well blowout and union petroleum ministry has also formed a high level committee to probe on the incident. We would not spare anyone who is found responsible for the oil well blowout. We will not spare anyone If the person found guilty and responsible for the blowout how much powerful he is,” Pradhan said.

The chief minister also announced that for bringing permanent solution to the problems of floods and erosion in Baghjan area, state government has earmarked an amount of Rs 27 crore which would be released soon.

Apart from that, one model hospital and a veterinary hospital would also be set up in the area along with a model higher secondary school, he announced. Development of the Tinsukia-Baghjan road, converting Maguri-Motapung Beel into an international tourist destination by both OIL and state government, providing financial assistance to women SHGs of the area, setting up a skill development centre were some other key announcements made by the chief minister.

The well number 5 at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 19 days and it caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze at the well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kms with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities.

Though there is no fire in the periphery of the well site at present, the company has declared an area up to 1.5 km of radius as “red zone” to avoid any untoward incident.

At present, five inquiries are taking place to find out facts — a three-member probe by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a one-member probe ordered by the chief minister and an internal five-member inquiry by OIL.

Besides, two more crucial independent investigations of technical nature are being carried out by the Directorate General Of Mines Safety (DGMS) and Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD).

The chief minister also ordered the Additional Principal Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) to conduct a study on the impact of the explosion on the environment and ecology of the surrounding areas, including on flora and fauna in the adjacent Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Already two officials of OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty at the gas well site, while a show-cause notice has been to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the outsourced private operator of the well. A case has also been registered against Oil India and John Energy over the incident.