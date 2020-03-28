Govt will not tolerate any attack on police: Sonowal

CM reviews COVID-19 preparedness in Karbi Anglong, Golaghat

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ GOLAGHAT, March 28: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday expressed strong displeasure on various incidences of police attack by common people during the 21-nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“The police personnel have been working day and night in greater public interest at this crucial hours. At this crucial hour people must cooperate with police and the government would not tolerate any such attack on the police,” Sonowal said during interaction with media persons in Golaghat on Saturday.

Sonowal has visited Golaghat and Diphu on Saturday to review the preparedness of the two districts to combat coronavirus pandemic.

“It is our aim to provide doorstep delivery of all type of essential services and goods to the people who are confined in their households. I have instructed the chief secretary to monitor the situation in every district on daily basis and also to make sure that there will be no dearth of food items in any district,” Sonowal said.

“I arrived here today to appraise the sincere efforts undertaken by the state government to ensure regular supply of food items and services to the public during these 21 days nationwide lockdown called by our prime minister Narendra Modi,” Sonowal said.

Later, the chief minister also visited Diphu Medical College and Hospital (old block) and inspected the isolation ward and ICU facilities.

He also held a discussion with the district administration on its preparedness to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in a meeting held at Diphu Circuit House.

The chief minister in the meeting directed the district administration to carry out extensive awareness drive among people on COVID-19 and also on the importance of lockdown declared by the Prime Minister in the country. He asked the district administration to ensure availability of essential commodities amongst people and to keep close watch on the market so that hoarding of essential commodities could not take place leading to escalation of prices.

HAD minister Sum Ronghang, MP Horensing Bey, MLA Numal Momin, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) CEM Tuliram Ranghang, deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar Saikia, senior police officials and health functionaries were present in the meeting.

During interaction with media, Sonowal said the state government has made efforts to ensure essential commodities and emergency services available to the people.

He said in order to monitor, review and supervise the steps being taken by the district administrations he has not only visited the districts but also held discussion with government officials as well as trader bodies. Sonowal moreover said that the health department with a view to deal with any eventuality arising out of coronavirus outbreak decided to set up five hospitals at Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Bongaigaon and Silchar.

Sonowal also informed that the chief secretary has already been directed to regularly monitor the availability of essential commodities in the districts so that there could be no scarcity of such materials. He said that the state government makes its outmost efforts to provide all needful services to the people at this hour of crisis.