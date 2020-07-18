GPC demands special package for media houses

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 17: Guwahati Press Club (GPC) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union information & broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar asking for a stimulus package for the media industry in the wake of the losses media houses have incurred due to COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state.

In separate memorandum, the GPC has also urged the Centre to facilitate immediate release of all the advertisement dues of the media houses.

The GPC has also expressed concern over the uncertain future that the media persons are facing due to large scale layoffs and pay cuts in the media houses.

The GPC has also sent a copy of the memorandum to the Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and media adviser to chief minister Hrishikesh Goswami.