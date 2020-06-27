GPC seeks I-cards for newspaper hawkers for hassle-free distribution of newspapers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: Guwahati Press Club (GPC) has sought permission from Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner and Guwahati police commissioner to issue temporary identity cards to newspaper hawkers during the 14-day total lockdown imposed in Guwahati from Sunday midnight.

In a letter addressed separately to the DC and the CoP, GPC and general secretary Sanjoy Ray said, “As you are aware that the state government has once again imposed total lockdown in Guwahati for 14 days beginning from Monday, the distribution channel of newspapers which has over the years become the most credible source of information could be largely affected, and might even upset the seamless dissemination of news information to the general public in this hour of crisis.

“Since the state government has exempted the media from the lockdown, Guwahati Press Club (GPC) would like to request you to allow us to issue temporary identity cards (Meant for only lockdown period) to the hawkers like you have done previously when the countrywide lockdown was in force, which really proved handy,” the letter said.

“Issuing of I-cards would not only facilitate the hassle-free movement of hawkers during the specified hours but at the same time will also make the jobs of the law enforcers easier,” the letter also said.

“This is testing time for the entire nation and the media industry is of no exception. It is therefore that the GPC seeks your support and cooperation,” the letter added.