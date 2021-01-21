GPs must work towards putting state in high growth trajectory: Sonowal

Sonowal inaugurates new office building of Sonitpur Zila Parishad

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly built office building of Sonitpur Zila Parishad at a function held in Tezpur on Thursday.

It may be noted that the two-storied building has been constructed with a financial outlay of Rs. 1.12 crore under Assam State Finance Commission 2011-12.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sonowal said that the new building would enable Zila Parishad to pursue its welfare agenda more vigorously. He also said that the Zila Parishad building in Tezpur would also help to translate the welfare of the people of villages into reality. He also said that if rural economy is strengthened, economy of the entire can be made more revamped.

Chief Minister Sonowal said that for the socio-economic empowerment of the people, the schemes formulated by both the Central and State governments will have to be meticulously implemented. He also said that for the government schemes to be made successful the rural people will have to take a lead. People belonging to all sections of the society make the democracy stronger, Sonowal said for an effective democracy all pillars of the democracy will have to work in tandem. In this context, Sonowal gave a snap shot of all the projects being implemented by the Central and State governments.

Sonowal also said that in the past the deplorable road conditions put a hindrance for the farmers to sell the produce in the markets. However, this is just a passe now as the State government with adequate support from the Central government has affected a complete overhaul to connect all the villages in the state through motorable roads to help the farmers to establish market linkage with their farm lands. He also stated that for the success of all the schemes of the government, representatives from the goan panchayats will have to play the role of a catalyst.

MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Brindaban Goswami, Padma Hazarika, Ganesh Limbu, Chairperson Sonitpur Zila Parishad Dolly Surin , DC Sonitpur Manabendra Pratap Singh, CEO Sonitpur Zila Parishad Diganta Baishya and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Later, chief minister Sonowal interacted with the leading citizens and representatives of different organizations and laid the foundations for three projects namely infrastructural development of Polo Field of Tezpur, reconstruction of Mohabhairab Market with financial involvement of Rs. 950 lakh and construction and development of the guest house of Municipal Board with a financial outlay of Rs. 138.5 lakh from 15th Finance Commission.