Grandfather arrested on charges of raping grandchild

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 12: A grandfather who had raped his 11-year old granddaughter in a tea garden area under Selenghat Police Outpost within Teok Police Station in Jorhat district was arrested on Monday.

A police source stated that the accused grandfather, in his sixties, has been alleged of raping his grand-daughter at the house while other members were out for work on July 2.

The police have booked the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.