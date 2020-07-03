Green-Wood Resort staff tests COVID-19 positive

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 2: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 13 on Thursday.

Meghalaya Health Minister, AL Hek said that the patient, who hails from Khanapara in Ri Bhoi, was working in Green-Wood Resort in Assam.

Hek informed that the person was tested positive in Assam and the information was passed on to Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner, who ran a confirmatory test, proving that the individual is COVID-19 positive.

The health minister also informed that since the patient stays with his family, contact tracing is on.

Giving out the statistics, Hek said that so far, 19,994 samples have been sent for testing, 19,679 came out negative and reports of 260 are awaited. The total number of returnees is 19,414. The total number of positive cases detected so far is 56 with 13 active cases, 42 recoveries, and one death.