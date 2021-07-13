Grocery shops to shutdown at Biswanath

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, July 12: The deputy commissioner of Biswanath cum chairman, DDMA has issued an order to shut down all grocery shops within the municipal areas of Sootea, Gohpur, and Biswanath with effect from July 13 to till further order. However, door-to-door delivery of essential grocery items only through authorised vendors by the FCS & CA department shall be allowed till 12 noon during the mentioned period. The step has been taken after a large number of positive cases are being detected in the district in the last successive weeks. Biswanath district has already been categorised as a red district and is under containment zone.