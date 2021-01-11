Ground prepared for talks with Centre

KAAC holds crucial meet with 4 armed groups ahead of assembly polls

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 10: A crucial meeting of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) with several extremist groups was held here on Sunday in a bid to restore peace in the society ahead of the assembly elections.

The meeting was organised on the advice of Union home minister Amit Shah for maintaining permanent peace in Karbi Anglong.

The meeting attended by chief executive member (CEM) Tuiliram Ronghang, MP Horen Sing Bey, Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Debojit Deori and leaders of armed groups including Karbi Peoples Liberation Tigers (KPLT) chairman Ron Rongpi, general secretary Lotichari Kanttang Bey, commander-in-chief Chaka Terang and others.

Representatives of United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) were also present in the meeting.

The meeting resolved to fulfil the demands of the armed groups as soon as possible. KPLT chairman Rongpi told ‘The Hills Times’ that preliminary ground is being prepared for talks with the Centre.

The KPLT placed their demands before the KAAC and said that they want Forest University, ST status for the plain Karbis, Agricultural University and others.