GSU to support UPPL in assembly polls

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 4: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) unit of Garo Students Union (GSU) has decided to extend support to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the upcoming assembly elections in BTR for paving the way for the welfare and development of the community.

This was announced by GSU president Triven Sangma while addressing a press conference at Kokrajhar Press Club on Thursday.

Sangma said Garos are peace loving people but have been exploited in all sectors.

He alleged that the erstwhile Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF government never tried to uplift the political, socio-economic, educational condition of the Garo living in its 17 years regime.

“BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary had made several promises for the Garo community, but nothing was done in later years,” Sangma said.

He has welcomed the new BTC government headed by Pramod Boro and urged the government to take initiative to fulfill the demands of Garos.