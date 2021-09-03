GU conducts research on Assamese science fiction  

New avenue for researchers willing to study the Assamese SF world with a new vision

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: In what can be described as a ray of hope for the Science fiction writers in Assam, the department of Assamese at Gauhati University here has performed a research work on the topic ‘Uttar Swadheenata Kaalor Asomiya Bigyan-Bhittik Kalpa-Chutigalpa: Ek Bishleshanatmak Adhyayan’ (Post Independence Assamese Science Fiction Short Stories: An Analytical Study).

The researcher Nabajyoti Dutta, HoD & assistant professor at DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh pursued this task under the supervision of professor Prafulla Kumar Nath in the department of Assamese of the university. In an official notification with declaration for other researchers concerned too, issued last evening, Dutta has been declared qualified for the Doctor of Philosophy degree for the same. The degree will formally be conferred at the next convocation of the university.

It is noteworthy that Science fiction (SF or Sci-fi) is a genre of fiction, related to futuristic science which deals with the stories of various advancements in science & technology. Time travel, space journey, parallel universe, extra-terrestrial life, robots, etc., are some of the themes related to this genre.

The analysis of the Assamese SF short stories composed during the post-independence period by writers Saurav Kumar Chaliha, Bhabendra Nath Saikia, Bijoy Krishna Deva Sarma, Santanoo Tamuly, Dinesh Chandra Goswami, Bandita Phukan, etc., have been included in the thesis in the light of scientific plausibility, scientific as well as social teachings expressed therein and last but not the least the social consciousness of the story writers concerned. Pioneers of Assamese SF during the pre-independence period, Hariprasad Baruah and Nagendra Narayan Choudhury’s contributions too, have been covered in the work concerned.

Dutta, the researcher is the eldest son of late Somajpran Sabareswar Dutta and Indira Dutta, retired headmistress, was born at Komar gaon in Baghmora area of Charigaon Mouza in the district of Jorhat.

He was basically attracted towards the world of futuristic science based literature since his childhood by the encouragement of his late father. Earlier he was associated with the media in the state in both vernacular as well as English newspapers for about one and half decade, Dutta is also a recipient of ‘Asom Sangha America Award’ and ‘Kotha Baibhab’ award conferred by Asam Sahitya Sabha and Natun Sur Prakashan Parishad respectively.

It would be pertinent to note that a few research works on science literature in various Indian regional languages have come to light. But, exclusive work on futuristic science as well as scientific plausibility based fiction is hardly noticed. Different research activities on western science fiction have widely been performed, but exclusive research on futuristic science-based fiction penned in Indian regional languages is rare.

A few research works on Assamese Science literature have been performed.

But, as the first-ever extensive research work on disciplines like futuristic Science-based short-stories in Assamese, this work might pave the way for many new researchers willing to study the Assamese SF world with a new vision.

A section of the SF writer fraternity in the state feels that their creations have been recognised to some extent with the recognition of this research work. No doubt, the credit goes to the department of Gauhati University along with the researcher Dutta and his supervisor professor Prafulla Kumar Nath.

