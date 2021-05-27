GU issues SOPs for upcoming exam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 26: Gauhati University has issued a fresh set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for the upcoming exams.

Due to the rising Covid-19 cases, the university has chosen to conduct the upcoming exam in an online method.

The SOP issued by the controller of examinations stated, “1. All answers must be handwritten by the examinee in A4 size paper. A model answer sheet is uploaded in the portal https://web.gauhati.ac.in/otbe. This model Answer Sheet may also be downloaded, printed and then used for writing answers.”

“All pages must contain page numbers,” it said.

“The number of pages may be less or more than 10 pages. But, in no case the uploaded document will be more than 5.0 MB size,” it also said.

A procedure is laid down in the portal https://web.gauhati.ac.in/otbe to know as to how to scan and convert the answer sheets into PDF and can be reduced to less than 5.0 MB. This is very crucial for successful uploading. As such, the examinees should practise and learn properly as to how to limit it to less than the specified size. Ideally, if scanned properly, a 10 page document will be around only 2 MB size only.

Some apps have been recommended in the portal https://web.gauhati.ac.in/otbe for conversion of the answer sheets into PDF.

The question papers will be available for downloading 30 minutes before the beginning of the examination.

The student will be able to upload the PDF copy of the answer script after 30 minutes from the time of commencement of the examination and the upload facility will be available until one hour (60 minutes) after the end of the examination.

“Once a student uploads a document, he/she can’t do it again. The answer sheets are properly scanned, converted to a single PDF maintaining serialization of the pages. Recheck the size of the document before going for uploading and make sure it does not exceed 5 MB size. The students are advised to practise this procedure (scanning and conversion to PDF) using any document available at hand,” it further stated.

In order to take the examination, the students will be required to log in to the examination portal. To log in, the students need to give correct registration no., mobile no. and date of birth.

Since it is an open book examination conducted in the online mode, they will be able to take the help of the textbooks, notes etc.

The total marks for each paper will be 70 per cent of the total theory marks. Total duration of the examination will be mentioned in the respective question papers.

There will be no offline submission of any answer sheet anywhere.

Further, students are informed to ensure their connectivity and use of proper gadgets.

“All practical examinations will be notified later on,” it added.