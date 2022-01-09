GU Shapes Future With its Affordable Education for Students to Realise their Ambitions: Guv

Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati University get underway

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 8: Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Gauhati University at a programme held at the university premises here on Saturday. It may be noted that the year-long celebration of the programme would end on 26th January, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mukhi said that as the university embarked into the Platinum Jubilee Year, it is a matter of satisfaction that the University continues to provide excellent education along with policy inputs in geostrategic areas.

The university’s academic exchange programmes and partnerships with the universities of several neighbouring countries continue to be the way for the nation’s Act East Policy. He also said that Gauhati University is the place where the future is being visualised, where affordable education brings students from all sections of society to study and realise their ambitions.

Paying his rich tributes to the rich legacy of the university the Governor said that founded by a generation of visionaries which included Gopinath Bordoloi, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Madhab Chandra Bezbaruah, Bhubaneswar Barua, Krishna Kanta Handiqui and many others, Gauhati University has been known for fine scholarship and strong values, good work ethics and a desire to reach the zenith. The university has public representatives, creative writers, performing artistes, eminent lawyers, scientists, journalists, administrators and legislators among its alumni which is a fine example for coming generations of students to follow.

Prof. Mukhi said that the celebrations of platinum jubilee leads the university to the threshold of a new milestone and puts greater responsibility on to it that the state and the region looks up to for academic leadership and vision. With the implementation of NEP 2020, it opens up new vistas for the university to pursue and perform.

Talking on the occasion, Prof. Mukhi said that Gauhati University should strive to become an institution that is proactive in addressing contemporary issues like climate change through its research; provide holistic, good quality education for all its citizens; and are attuned to the surrounding life and society. The right kind of education will help the university to realise its goals, the Governor added.

He also said the challenge for Gauhati University at this moment is to gear itself up to meet the new needs of the future. It will have to blend quality teaching – and this would now mean finding more effective ways for its faculty in the colleges and in the university’s postgraduate departments to undergo regular training and programs of self-improvement.

The Governor further said that he looked forward to the further development of the university and is hopeful of the role of the university in meeting the educational needs of the region and addressing larger issues facing the nation like poverty, uneven access to education and healthcare.

Speaking on the prospect of the university, the Governor said that he believes that Gauhati University has a great future. Under the dedicated faculty members and administration, the university he said is poised for a significant transformation. He also said that the university will develop itself as a vibrant centre for exchange programmes and set up collaborations with eminent institutions across the globe to become one of most sought after centres of excellence in this part of the region.

Vice chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. P. J. Handique, working president of Gauhati University Prof. Dilip Kumar Kakati, faculty member and students of Gauhati University along with other dignitaries were present in the inaugural function.