GU to conduct pending exams in online mode

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 7: In view of the surge in Covid positive cases in the state, the Gauhati University has decided that all pending examinations will be held in ‘Open Book System’ in the online mode only.

The decision was taken after an urgent online meeting on Friday, a notification by the registrar stated.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Pratab Jyoti Handique, vice-chancellor, Gauhati University.

The presidents and general secretaries of Gauhati University Teachers Association, Assam College Principals Council, Assam College Teachers Association and all the heads of the teaching departments of Gauhati University, principal, University Law College, director, GUIST as well as the registrar, secretary of university classes, controller of examinations and executive council members from amongst the principals were also present to discuss on the ensuing examinations of Gauhati University.

A committee has been constituted to streamline the system and to offer necessary suggestions to the controller of examinations. The registrar of Gauhati University also informed that a detailed notification will be published in this regard which will also contain information about the SOP for the online mode.

It is to be noted that the PG Examinations will be started from June 1 and will be completed by June 15 while the UG examinations will be started from the 2nd week of June.