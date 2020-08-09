GU to reopen for final semester students from Sept 1

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: Six months after suspension of classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Gauhati University (GU) is preparing to resume regular classes for the final semester students under the university from September 1.

According to a notification issued by the Gauhati University, 4th-semester students pursuing post-graduation courses and 6th-semester students in their undergraduates along with 6th semester LLB students and 10th-semester students of BBA LLB and BCom LLB will return to the university from September 1.

GU vice-chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique said, “Classes will be started only for the students of the 4th semester keeping in mind their examinations. Arrangements are progressing in full swing to resume the classes. Special counselling and instruction will be given to the students to groom them up for the examinations.”

“We will maintain the COVID protocols as prescribed by the University Grant Commission (UGC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and the department of health. We will not compromise with physical distance and cleanliness. University classrooms are spacious enough. We are not worried about physical distance,” Handique said.

According to the vice-chancellor, the hostels of the university will also reopen on September 1 and UG exams will begin from September 22. The commencement of PG examinations will follow soon after, from September 25. The plan, however, is subject to changes in case of changes in directives by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“The controller of examinations, GU will publish detail notification regarding the conduct of examinations,” it added.