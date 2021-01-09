GU VC grants autonomous college status to Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 9: The vice chancellor of Gauhati University Pratapjyoti Handique at a function held at the college premise, formally handed over the recognition letter of an autonomous college status to the principal and the president of college management committee of Nowgong College respectively Dr Sarat Borkatoki and Dr Sarat Kr Dutta on Friday last.

In his speech, Dr Handique appraised the hard work as well as sacrifices of teaching staff of the college and said that an institution should keep a link with others through maintaining the hygienic social atmosphere among the Universities and colleges.

The function was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and anchored by the IQAC of the college Dr Krishna Kanta Medhi. Dr Amarjit Singh, principal of Lanka Mahavidyalaya, Biswajit Bhuyan, president of Assam College Teachers’ Association, teaching staff and students of the college were present in the function.