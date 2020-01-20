‘Gujarat to become next education hub of India’

46 leading schools, 13 varsities take part in ‘Study in Gujarat’ campaign road show

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: Furthering its efforts to promote Gujarat as an education hub, the Department of Education, Government of Gujarat organised a road show on its ‘Study in Gujarat’ campaign from Monday.

The Study in Gujarat campaign has been initiated by the state government with the objective of inviting students from other states and abroad to Gujarat.

The road show was organised with the objective of providing a glimpse of the thriving education sector in Gujarat and enable candidates interested in pursuing higher education to explore opportunities that the state has to offer.

Representatives from highly ranked NBA and NAAC accredited institutes from the state were a part of the delegation in order to provide more details to the interested candidates.

Speaking at the road show, Gujarat education minister Vibhavariben Dave said, “From a place in the 1990s when students of Gujarat had to go to other states for higher education, we have developed institutes which can not only accommodate our students but also students from other states and outside India.”

Keeping this in mind, the state, under the guidance of chief minister Vijay Rupani has now undertaken an initiative to promote Gujarat as an education hub of India.

The number of sectoral Universities in Gujarat is amongst the highest in the country, giving credence to the fact that the state has ensured simultaneous development of generic as well as specialised colleges.

One of the prime reasons for Gujarat’s consistent green run is its safe environment coupled with a dedicated system of law and order. In addition to attracting investments from India and abroad, the state’s education sector has drawn a large number of students from various parts of India and the world to pursue higher education. There are as many as 10,000 foreign students that are receiving education in the state at present.

The students in Gujarat have shown a notable entrepreneurial drive which has been reflected in the number of start-ups that have been set up with the support of Student Start-up and Innovation Policy.

The state accounts for 46% of the emerging start-ups in India. A number of policies have been formulated to promote small, medium and large sized companies, thus, number of students graduating from universities in Gujarat are “Going the start-up way”.

The road show was organised in collaboration with MS University, which was the lead partner. 14 Universities from Gujarat participated at the road show and interacted from University representatives from Assam.

Principles from 46 leading schools of Assam and 13 top universities were present during the road show.