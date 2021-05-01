Gunmen fire at UPPL youth wing office in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

Kokrajhar, April 30: Unidentified gunmen fired indiscriminately at an office of the youth wing of the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) Halang Bazar near Patgaon in Kokrajhar district on Thursday night.

The incident took place at around 11:45 pm when some people were present at the office. However, no casualty was reported.

The BJP contested the recently held assembly election in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the UPPL.

According to eyewitness, a group of three armed miscreants came and fired indiscriminately at the office. The bullets hit the walls of the office damaging the structure.

Three live bullets and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

An FIR was lodged with police in connection with the incident.

A high level team of police led by Kokrajhar superintendent of police Rakesh Roushan visited the spot to take the stock of the situation.

“It is a political conspiracy,” said Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, who visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

He was accompanied by executive member Ukil Mushahary, UPPL candidate for Kokrajhar East Lawrence Islary.

“It was unfortunate incident with three days left for the counting,” Boro told reporters.

Boro demanded a stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident.

Condemning the attack, state social welfare minister and BPF candidate for Kokrajhar East constituency, Pramila Rani Brahma demanded to book the perpetrators immediately.

“It was done by some anti-social elements to create chaos among the society,” Brahma said.

She urged all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony among the society.

Kokrajhar district committee of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) also condemned the act and said, “Despite earnest attempt of ABSU for a violent-free society, this incidence has posed a threat and a sense of insecurity in the mind of people that some untraceable ill motivated group with illegal arms are still active in the region.”

In a press statement Kokrajhar ABSU president Kripesh Daimary and general secretary Kampa Basumatary also demanded the authorities to make a free, fair and thorough investigation into the incident so as to track the culprits at an earliest.