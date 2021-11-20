Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 19: The Guru Nanak Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. This is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. Like every year, this year also the Sikh community celebrated the day on Friday in Haflong, the headquarter of Dima Hasao District, full of festivity and gaiety.

The day-long program started in the premises of Haflong Gurdwara with prayer, kirtan and ardas, where people from Sikh and other communities gathered to mark the occasion. On the day, guru ka langar (free kitchen) was also served to the people. Haflong based Assam Rifle personnel and a large number of people from every community were present on the occasion.

The festivities in the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus. The 10 Gurus were responsible for shaping the beliefs of the Sikhs. Their birthdays, known as Gurpurab or Gurpurb are occasions for celebration and prayer among the Sikhs worldwide. Sri Sri Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikhism, was born on April 15, 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Sheikhupura district of Pakistan, now Nankana Sahib.

On this auspicious occasion, Nirmal Singh, general secretary, Sri Gurdwara Singh Sabha Haflong and Sikh community of Haflong extended their best wishes and message of peace, brotherhood and progress among all communities and tribes living in the Dima Hasao district.