Guv Felicitates Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 5: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi felicitated and congratulated Dr. Binoy Kr Saikia, senior scientist of North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat on being conferred the coveted ‘Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award’ in the discipline of Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences for the year 2021.

Speaking at a programme held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor said, “May his outstanding achievement inspire and encourage every science enthusiast of this region to pursue and excel in the field of science and technology, and bring glory to the state. We have several potential in our state and the need of the hour is to nurture and direct the ingenuity of our youth towards tangible goals. In many of the areas including climate, water, renewable energy (RE), artificial intelligence, waste management etc. there is huge potential for newer jobs. What is however required is to train our younger generation under focused guidance. To cite one example, in the area of renewable energy (RE), the four global players namely China, USA, Europe and India would be contributing 80 per cent capacity expansion of the world. Hence, the youth of India in their formative years need to be introduced to the areas of the future technology revolution.”

The Governor requested the academicians and the scientists present on the occasion to put in their thoughts and energy for the overall development of the state, the region and the country. He also requested them to help the students to imbibe noble ideas helpful for the sustainable development of the country. Youths and children who will shape the future of the country need to be trained in a focused and calibrated manner so that their background and the thought process contribute to the development of the nation.

Requesting the experts of science and technology, the Governor urged them to identify the areas where all of them can contribute to the fruitful implementation of NEP 2020. He also said that the students, trained faculty, state of the art curricula in congruence with the current and future needs, and innovative science and technology intervention in higher education are the order of the day.

Prof. Mihir Kanti Choudhury, advisor, Chancellor’s Secretariat and SSW Awardee 1989 congratulated Dr. Saikia for bringing glory to the state after so many years. He said that the state needs to establish a scientific culture amongst students and stressed on the need for the government to provide high level infrastructure to carry out more scientific research.

The function was attended by Dr. Jitendra Nath Goswami, SSB Awardee (1994), Dr. Prashant Goswami, SSB Awardee (2001), scientists and faculty members from CSIR NEIST Jorhat, IASST, DRL, Tezpur, Tezpur University, Dibrugarh University, Gauhati University, Cotton University, IIT-G, AAU and officers and staff of Raj Bhavan.