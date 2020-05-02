Guv rule in BTC is unconstitutional: Kampa Borgoyary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 2: Reacting to the aftermath of imposition of the Governor’s Rule in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration, former deputy chief of BTC and senior BPF leader Kampa Borgoyary has termed that the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the council was ‘unconstitutional’ and unfortunate for the council as well as the state.

While interacting with journalists, on Saturday, Borgoyary said that the imposition of governor’s rule in the council was unwanted and not necessary. He added that the Governor has discretionary role over Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) but not in BTC.

He further informed, “We have filed PIL with Gauhati High Court and sought constitutional rights. We demand early cancellation of election model code of conduct and conduct of council elections whenever the pandemic situation normalises.”