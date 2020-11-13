Guwahati Book Fair from Dec 30

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair organised by Publication Board of Assam will be held at the Assam Engineering Institute playground, Chandmari here from December 30. The book fair will conclude on January 10.

In a press release here on Thursday, Publication Board Assam secretary Pramod Kalita stated that all the precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic would be maintained at the book fair venue. The board has already contacted the state government for the approval, the statement said.

The 33rd edition of the Guwahati Book Fair was shelved indefinitely following COVID-19 infection. It was scheduled to be held from March 14 to 25.

Earlier, the book fair was scheduled to take place from December 28, 2019 to January 8, 2020. However, it was deferred indefinitely following volatile situation in the state over the protest against passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 by the Parliament.