Guwahati chapter of Young Indians organise safe mask disposal drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: The Guwahati Chapter of Young Indians came forth with their contribution towards encouraging and promoting the practice of safe disposal of masks among the city folks.

As part of the chapter’s sanitation and public safety drive it donated several waste bins exclusively meant for mask disposal for use at public places. The initiative was taken in an effort to facilitate safe disposal and handling of used masks which has become essential during this pandemic in curbing further spread of the virus as well as environmental contamination.

Speaking on the initiative, Young Indian Guwahati Chapter Chair, Hamad MAR Berlashker said, “It is our hope that this small gesture would assist authorities in promoting a safe mask disposal practice among the public as well as alert sanitation workers to be more cautious while disposing off such waste thereby protecting them. As always, the Young Indian Guwahati Chapter is dedicated in coming up with good initiatives, big or small, that would help the community.”

Chair, Rural and Entrepreneurship, Young Indians Guwahati Chapter, Amrit Deorah said, “The pandemic has made it ever so important to adopt a safe and sustainable waste management system in our community; we hope this will facilitate the general public in adopting safe method to discard their used masks.”