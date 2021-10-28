Guwahati elderly couple murder case; Two more detained, probe continues

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: In a latest development to the sensational dual murder case in Guwahati’s Beltola area, two more suspects have been detained by police on Wednesday.

An elderly couple, Noni Gopal Baruah (86) and Mina Baruah (76) were brutally murdered at their residence in Chandan Nagar area of the city’s Beltola area on October 25.

The husband-wife pair were allegedly murdered by sharp weapons in cold blood by robbers who barged into their house.

The detainees were identified as Buddhdeb alias Babul and Joon Saikia and are currently interrogated at the Dispur police station.

Notably, Police have so far arrested one person and detained four others in connection with the murder case.

On Tuesday, Akash Choudhury, the caretaker of the elderly couple, was arrested. His wife is also being detained on suspicion of the murders of the couple.

Besides, two other suspects Satyendra Singh and Paresh Choudhury were also detained for interrogation. Singh was present at the victims’ residence on Monday night.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the house was entered through a shattered window. Multiple items were stolen and doors were found broken. In a bed, lay the cold bodies, in a pool of blood. A sharp object was used to hit the head, causing the death of the duo.

As per reports, a sharp weapon was used to attack the elderly couple. They were found lying dead on their bed by the caretakers in the morning.

Meanwhile, the couple’s younger daughter who stays in Mumbai arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday evening and reportedly filed a case against the caretaker at Dispur police station.