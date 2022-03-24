Guwahati: Elections to 60 GMC wards on April 19

Last date for filing nominations March 30: State Election Commissioner

GUWAHATI, March 23 (PTI): Elections to the 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will be held on April 19, Assam State Election commissioner Alok Kumar said here on Wednesday.

The last date for filing of nominations is March 30, while scrutiny of the documents will be conducted on April 1 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 4. The counting of votes will take place on April 21, he told reporters.

A total of 7,96,829 people, including 3,96,891 men, 3,99,911 women and 27 of the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in all the polling stations. All steps will be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the polls, he said.

Two wards each are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Castes (Women), one ward for Scheduled Tribes and two for Scheduled Tribes (Women), while 26 wards are reserved for general women and the remaining are open for all.

A candidate can spend a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh on campaigning, he said.

The number of star campaigners has been fixed at 30 for recognised national parties, 25 for recognised state political parties, and 15 for registered unrecognised parties.

Contesting candidates and their political parties must publish the details of criminal cases against the nominees in one vernacular newspaper once by the candidate and again by the party between the last date of withdrawal of nominations and up to two days before the poll, the commissioner said.

Covid appropriate behaviour must be followed during the conduct of poll including wearing of masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect in the areas under the GMC and there shall be no campaigning between 9 pm and 6 am, Kumar added.