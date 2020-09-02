Guwahati frontier BSF seizes 7 kg ganja, 64 bottles phensedyl

Thursday, September 3
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: In two different operations, troops of Border Security Force under Guwahati Frontier seized 7kg Ganja and 64 bottles Phensedyl in the bordering areas of Baskotal and Kaiterbari villages in Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The contraband items were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh on the intervening night of Sept 1-2.

Acting on tip off, troops of BSF of Baskotal border outpost carried out a special operation in Baskotal village and seized 7kg Ganja. The seized Ganja has been handed over to Sahebganj police station for further legal action.

Meanwhile, in a second operation, troops of BSF of Sitai border outpost carried out a special operation in Kaiterbari village and seized 64 bottles Phensedyl on Sept 1. The seized Phensedyl has been handed over to Sitai Police Station for further legal action.

