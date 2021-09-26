Guwahati imposter in police net    

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 25: The Assam Police on Saturday raided a house in Guwahati’s Kahilipara which belonged to a suspected imposter who over the years had allegedly been pretending to be a government official.

Speaking to The Hills Times, Nagaon’s superintendent of police, Anand Mishra said that the raid was undertaken at the house of a person identified as Mridupaban Neog based on a complaint filed by a businessman in Nagaon.

Mishra informed that the entire issue started in connection with a car that the accused had promised to sell at a used car showroom in Nagaon. He had claimed to be a high-ranking government official and approached the used car showroom for selling a white Toyota Fortuner. The owner of the showroom had even transferred Rs 30.9 thousand to the bank account of Neog.

However, after a week of the transaction, Neog called up the owner stating that he had changed his mind and now, he won’t sell the car. The accused claimed that he would only return the money when he could arrange it as the already deposited money was spent.

Neog had claimed that he had several cars and wanted to sell the particular Fortuner as he had thought of upgrading to a better vehicle. Following this, the owner of the showroom filed a complaint with the Nagaon Police sensing that something might be ‘fishy’ with the entire situation. On preliminary investigation, the police found out that the person had claimed to be a government official in front of several persons but he would usually claim to be a different official with every other person he would meet.

The person used photographs of him with different politicians to claim that he was influential and had contacts to lure or dupe any person he had targeted.

The Nagaon Police based on the complaint initiated an operation and reached Guwahati on Friday. After reaching Guwahati, with the cooperation of the Guwahati Police, the team of Nagaon Police raided the house of Neog at around 2 AM in the wee hours of Saturday.

During this raid, the team recovered a .32 pistol with 20 live rounds of ammunition, around 10 tolas of gold, and a huge quantity of liquor of various brands. Apart from these, many other documents such as identity (press) cards of two media houses, stickers, and several logos and badges of Assam Police were recovered in the raid.

The SP further added that it was not just that he had tried to pretend to be some high-ranking government official, he had Government of India stickers and plates put up over all the vehicles he owned. Even the entry door of his house had a Government of India board hung up.

Mishra added that although the police team had reached the spot very cautiously, Neog allegedly managed to flee from the house before the police could reach the area. Efforts to nab him are still on.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.