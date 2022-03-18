Guwahati: LGBI Airport All Set To Celebrate Holi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: The LGBI Airport is being decked out to welcome air passengers to the festival of colour. The LGBI Airport is decorated in a colourful way and various activities have been added to the day’s schedule. Passengers can enjoy thematic Holi decoration and can take part in colourful activities at the airport, which will be held on Friday. The terminal has two colourful cribs, one at departure and another at arrival and a pottery drawing activity, organised for the passengers. In the activity, passengers can get themselves absorbed with a painting task where they will have to paint the pot in their own way and receive such painted pots as a gift on the occasion. Some local artists have also contributed in organising the activities and the event.