Guwahati NCC group commander visits 48 naval NCC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: Brig JC Talukdar, Commander, Guwahati GP NCC visited the watermanship training facility of the 48 Assam Naval NCC unit at Saraighat Lake here at Amingaon. He witnessed the display of sailing skills by the cadets present on the whaler boats and expressed satisfaction over the readiness and upkeep of the facilities there. Later, he also addressed the cadets and advised them to fully utilize the facilities availed to them and to strive to excel in various activities including watermanship skills once the COVID 19 restrictions are lifted and normal training is resumed.