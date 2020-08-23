Guwahati-North Guwahati ropeway service to start tomorrow

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Ending tears of wait, the ropeway connecting Guwahati to North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra is set to be launched on Monday.

The ropeway services will cover a distance of around 2 kilometres within approximately 8-9 minutes. This is the longest river ropeway in Asia.

The project has been completed with a cost of Rs. 56 crore. A passenger has to spend Rs. 100 to travel in the ropeway. At a time 32 passengers will be on board.

State health, finance and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will launch the ropeway service

The beginning of ropeway service has brought a ray of hope to the residents of North Guwahati.

It will also be the country’s longest ropeway on a river. Each cable car on the ropeway will have the capacity of carrying 32 passengers across the river. The cable car will take about seven minutes to take passengers across the river. The cable car cabins for this project have been imported from Switzerland.

This project will be a huge boost for tourism in the city because it will also help people reach Guwahati or North Guwahati in just eight minutes, cutting the travel time significantly. The lower terminal of the ropeway is at Kachari Ghat in Panbazar, while the upper terminal is at Rajadwar village behind the Dol Govinda Temple in North Guwahati.

In order to ensure that the passengers are safe and secure during the journey, an extra reserved line for the car has been kept which will help in case there is a technical issue with the main line. Because of this alternate line, passengers will not be stranded mid-way in case there are some technical issues. The operating deck of the ropeway will be on the south bank of the Brahmaputra river.

Worth mentioning here is that the ropeway will cut travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati from one hour to mere seven minutes and passengers will enjoy a stunning aerial view of the Brahmaputra river, Umananda Temple and Urvashi island from the cable car.