Guwahati Ropeway grounded two days after inauguration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: The country’s longest river ropeway connecting North Guwahati with main city Guwahati has become non-operational just two days after inauguration.

As per reports, an “electricity problem” has brought this proud new addition to the city to a screeching halt on Wednesday.

“Due to some electrical problems, it faced power fluctuations and the motor got damaged,” MK Baig, manager of the ropeway project informed reporters on Wednesday.

He informed that the repair and maintenance works are currently on-going. Engineers and technicians are currently at work, trying to fix the snag, he added.

The longest ropeway of the country, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 56 crore, was inaugurated by state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Guwahati development department minister Siddhartha Bhattacharyya on August 24.

“The motor has encountered a defect early this morning. The engine was not getting power. We are examining the technical default. If it is minor, we will repair it. As of now, it is assumed that the problem is caused due to electric fluctuation. Anyway, repairing will take time,” another official said.

GMDA chief executive officer Umananda Doley said, “The contractor reported a technical default citing electric fluctuation. Men are on the job. We expect it to be repaired until tomorrow.”

It took long 11 years to inaugurate the ropeway after the laying of its foundation stone. The two-km ropeway has two cabins – each with a capacity of 30 commuters and two crew members.