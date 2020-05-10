Guwahati to remain as green zone: Himanta

RDC girls hostel sealed after new COVID-19 case, another BBCI health worker put under quarantine

GUWAHATI, May 9: Even after spurt in number of COVID-19 cases in the last two days, Guwahati’s present status as green zone will remain intact.

This was stated health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Saturday.

Informing that the state capital will not be declared as either red zone or orange zone after last two day’s development, he said that the state government has changed the policy of declaring entire district or city as red or orange zone.

“We have already announced containment zones in Guwahati. The government has changed the policy. We are declaring containment and buffer zones. We don’t want to disrupt the normal life. But people should not venture out if it is not necessary. They should take all the precautions,” Sarma said after a visit to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and Regional Dental College here.

Two post-graduate boys hostel (No. 1 and 5) at GMCH were declared as containment zones after a PG student tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the girls hostel campus of Regional Dental College in the city was declared as containment zone after a student tested COVID-19 positive on Friday.

The affected student Dr. Deepa Deka was engaged in screening work at Guwahati Medical College Hospital since April 27.

Kamrup (Metro) district administration sealed the campus as a containment zone in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, an official release said here on Saturday.

The boundary of the containment zone will be residential boundary of Dr. Dilip Baruah in the north, boundary of Nurses Hostel of GMCH on the south, the residential boundary of Jogeswari Kalita and Kailash Kalita on the east and Dental College Road on the west.

According to the report, Dr. Lithikesh DS, a post-graduate student of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, reportedly had food at the canteen of Regional Dental College, an insider of the campus said.

The affected girl student was assisting COVID-19 team of GMCH from April 25 and May 1.

“She was under self-quarantine since May 1. We tested four girls who were working with the GMCH team. Among them she tested positive. She is safe,” a doctor of Regional Dental College told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the health department has arranged testing of swabs of 40 boarders of the hostel of Regional Dental College.

On the other hand, a health worker of Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was put to quarantine after a 16-year-old girl died of COVID-19 in the employees’ colony of the hospital on Thursday.

Earlier, six health workers of the hospital have been put under quarantine at Singimari quarantine centre.

A total of eight persons from Amingaon, North Guwahati have been quarantined.

A total of 11 people from Kamrup district have been put to quarantine after the death Dipika Nath who was the granddaughter of a health worker of the BBCI.

The health workers who have been sent to quarantine are Mintu Das, Dipa Das, Ruby Das, Pallavi Thakuria, Jayi Devi, Nripen Das, and Nikita Pal among others.

All services in B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) have remained suspended till May 10.

Patients who are already admitted in the hospital will keep receiving adequate treatment and new patients won’t be admitted till Monday. This was informed by the director of B Borooah Cancer Institute Dr. Amal Kataki.

“Keeping in view of the health conditions of the patients we have started the emergency service from today. The patients, who were on chemotherapy and other treatment will start receiving again from Monday. But as everybody knows that BB Borooah Cancer Institute’s residential campus has been declared as a containment zone, we will not be able to start the OPD and admit new patients. Due to this, we are left with a very small workforce in the hospital”, Dr Kataki said.

The swab of 16 year-old-girl who died of COVID-19 on Thursday night tested positive after her death. She was staying with her mother, grandmother and aunt at Harijan Colony inside the hospital campus and soon after her death, the hospital was closed for all services.