Hacha Kekan held at CEM’s residence

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 21: ‘Hacha Kekan,’ the post-harvest Karbi ceremony was organised in the residence of chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang at Rongtheang here on Thursday.

During the Hacha Kekan, paddy is ceremonially brought to be stored in the silo with dance and music.

Hacha Kekan dance is performed in the evening to relax and enjoy after the day’s labour of carrying paddy bags from paddy field to house. The dance is performed by village youth in the courtyard of a person bringing paddy into his house. The youth participating in the dance are served rice brew and curry from time to time.

Karbi traditional priest along with the head of the family and youth went to the location to thrashed paddy to be brought home.

In the morning, the priest performed rituals to propitiate the deities and then paddy is filled into a mantung –cotton cloth bundles rolled into bags. The women of the family filled the paddy in mantungs in which Kache Teronpi, wife of CEM participated. The traditional priest and head of the family (man) led the way while the youth carrying the paddy bags on their back followed them.

A song is sung by the boys till it reaches the residence of the CEM. CEM’s son Sengkan Ronghang led the procession.

On the occasion CEM said, “It is a Karbi tradition and if possible every Karbi household should perform Hacha Kekan. It is not that expensive and I am ready to assist those families who desire to perform Hacha Kekan.”

In the evening the youth dance the Hacha Kekan at the residence of CEM, which was witnessed by dignitaries and the general public.